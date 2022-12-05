Evelyn Lordemann, age 91 of Billings, Montana and formerly of Glendive, Montana passed away on Thursday, November 25, in Billings.
A Vigil service will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Sunday, December 11, at the Silha Funeral Home in Glendive. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 12, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Glendive with Father Francis Schreiber officiating. Rite of Committal will be in the Dawson Memorial Cemetery in Glendive.
Remembrances and condolences can be shared with the family at: www.silhafuneralhomes.com.
