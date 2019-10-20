We mourn the loss of our mother, Evelyn Crossfield Degenhart, who passed away on Oct. 15, 2019, at age 93.
Evelyn was born on March 2, 1926, in Big Timber, the second daughter to Inga Tjaaland Crossfield and Edmund Crossfield. She enjoyed growing up in Big Timber and swimming in the Boulder River. The Crossfields moved to Billings when she was about 11 years old. She graduated from Senior High in 1944 and worked at the Northern Hotel and Woolworth’s.
The city girl married Raymond Degenhart on June 10, 1944. Evie adapted well to country life and kept busy gardening, canning fruits and vegetables, cooking and sewing. She was bookkeeper for the dairy and helped cook for the hired hands while raising four children. It was a busy farm life, but they still found time to dance or play cards every weekend and traveled extensively until Ray passed away in 2000.
Evie was active in her church life. She was treasurer of St. Patrick’s Altar Society, was a member of St. Christopher’s Circle and taught CCD at Bernard’s and made prayer shawls as a member of the knitting ministry. She helped put on many spaghetti dinners and rummage sales for the church. She was also a volunteer at the Cheri-Nook at St. Vincent Hospital.
Evie was spirited and strong-willed. She always tried to make the best of everything and maintain a positive attitude, as she dealt with many hardships. She loved visiting with friends, neighbors, relatives and strangers. She enjoyed cooking for family dinners and parties, late night TV, dancing, pinochle, bridge, bowling, knitting, crochet, and took up painting in her 60s. She became an accomplished artist after only a few lessons.
She is preceded in death by her sister, Bertha; her parents; her beloved husband, Ray, of 56 years; and her son, Nick.
Evie was a devoted mother and leaves behind three children: Sheri (Nick) Kisch, Diane (Ron) Kostelecky, Darah (Moses) Moore and daughter-in-law Diane Degenhart; eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at St. Bernard’s Parish, 226 Wicks Lane, with the vigil at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, and the funeral mass at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
