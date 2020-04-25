Evelyn Lucille Bauwens
FROMBERG — Evelyn Lucille Bauwens passed away peacefully on April 22, 2020 from complications of lung cancer. She was 82. For a full obituary and to leave memories with the family please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.

