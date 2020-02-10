Evelyn Marie Arnold

Evelyn Marie (Ennen) Arnold, 91, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at MorningStar Senior Living Community in Billings.

Evelyn was born Feb. 9, 1928 to Nola L. and Peter J. Ennen of Herman, MN. She graduated from Herman High School in 1946 and attended college in Minneapolis. While working for a doctor in Belle Fourche, SD, she learned (and loved) to fly airplanes.

She married Robert Y. Arnold Nov. 23, 1950 in Belle Fourche, SD. As a devoted mother of two children, she was active in Girl Scout, Boy Scout and church activities. She also worked as a lab tech. Evelyn treated friends like family and family as friends. She was known to wear an angel pin on her collar every day. She and husband Bob retired in 1985 to the mountain home they built themselves near Dubois, WY. They moved to Billings in 2010 to better address Bob’s healthcare.

Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Potter of Billing; son, Mark (Marcie) of Marietta, OH; grandson, Nick (Sarah) Arnold of Marietta, OH; granddaughter, Angie (Travis) Harris and great-granddaughter Sadie of Lowell, OH. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bob, infant son John E. Arnold, and her brother Arnold L. Ennen of Herman, MN.

The family wishes to thank the wonderful caregivers and staff at MorningStar of Billings and Stillwater Hospice.

Gravesite memorial services will be held at a later date in Dubois, WY. Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

