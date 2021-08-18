Evelyn Poole Emerson

Evelyn Poole Emerson passed away August 8, 2021 at the age of 96. She was born April 21, 1925 on the family homestead west of Roundup, Montana, to John and Anna Poole. She was the seventh of nine children.

She married Donald Lee Emerson in Dec. of 1944, and had three daughters, LuDon, LeAnne, and LaVonne. Evelyn was a teacher for forty years. She began teaching in the rural schools in the area, Big Horn, Blue Creek, and Elder Grove. In Billings she taught at Eastern Elementary, North Park, and Garfield Schools. Evelyn also was a foster parent, fostering over fifty children, and adopted one, a daughter named Tommi. She described herself as independent. Others also described her as a, strong, caring, generous, encouraging, giving, and determined woman who had an unwavering love for God.

She was a member of the Billings Seventh-day Adventist Church since 1949. Evelyn enjoyed playing games, was an avid bird watcher, raised many bum animals, constantly furthered her education, picked out the border pieces of puzzles first, could play a mean harmonica and wanted to learn bagpipes, loved ice cream bars, and quilted over three hundred quilts in the last twenty years.