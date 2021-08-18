Evelyn Poole Emerson
Evelyn Poole Emerson passed away August 8, 2021 at the age of 96. She was born April 21, 1925 on the family homestead west of Roundup, Montana, to John and Anna Poole. She was the seventh of nine children.
She married Donald Lee Emerson in Dec. of 1944, and had three daughters, LuDon, LeAnne, and LaVonne. Evelyn was a teacher for forty years. She began teaching in the rural schools in the area, Big Horn, Blue Creek, and Elder Grove. In Billings she taught at Eastern Elementary, North Park, and Garfield Schools. Evelyn also was a foster parent, fostering over fifty children, and adopted one, a daughter named Tommi. She described herself as independent. Others also described her as a, strong, caring, generous, encouraging, giving, and determined woman who had an unwavering love for God.
She was a member of the Billings Seventh-day Adventist Church since 1949. Evelyn enjoyed playing games, was an avid bird watcher, raised many bum animals, constantly furthered her education, picked out the border pieces of puzzles first, could play a mean harmonica and wanted to learn bagpipes, loved ice cream bars, and quilted over three hundred quilts in the last twenty years.
Evelyn is survived by her four daughters, eight grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, five brothers and three sisters. Love does not end with death, it continues on. Evelyn will continue to be loved and cherished by her family for the rest of their lives.
Funeral service will be held at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3200 Broadwater Avenue, Billings, MT on August 21, 2021 at 2:00 pm. Interment 3:00 pm Sunset Memorial Gardens, 1721 Central Avenue, Billings. Reception to follow in the Unsell Center, 3200 Broadwater Avenue.
A full obituary will be posted at smithfuneralchapels.com Every month Evelyn paid her tithe, mailed donations, and paid bills in that order. Some of her favorites charities were Holbrook Seventh-day Adventist Indian School, holbrookindianschool.org, gfa.org (Widows Ministry Isaiah 1:17), Montana Rescue Mission, montanarescuemission.org (Acts 20:35), Montana Food Bank, mfbn.org Memorials in her name may be made to her favorites or one of your choosing.
