Everett Charles Frey

BILLINGS - There are no words. Our sweet Everett left us on July 3, 2023. He brought us the most joy and love the last week that we have ever known.

Dear Everett, Mom and Dad love you so very much. You were tiny but mighty. You will always be our best boy.

No matter what life may bring, we will always be together, in heart and spirit, bound by a love that was truly limitless.

Love you, Buddy.

Everett was loved by all.

He is survived by his parents, Kelley and Zachary Frey of Billings; great-grandmother Maxine Looney of Powell Butte, Oregon; grandparents Chuck and Allie Thurman of Prineville, Oregon; aunts and uncles Keith and Danette Thurman and their son Brayden Thurman of Lewistown, Kevin and Rejani Thurman of Idaho Falls, Idaho and Cody R. Thurman of Bryan, Texas; great-grandmother Dona Frey of Absarokee, great-grandparents Tom and Jean Jacques of Billings; great-grandparents Dean and Sandie Boyce of Kennewick, Washington; grandparents Donald and Keri Frey of Billings; and aunts and uncles Elizabeth Frey of San Diego, California, Emily Frey of Billings and Ethan Frey of Billings; and numerous great-aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is predeceased by great-grandfather Ray Looney of Powell Butte, Oregon; great-grandparents Kate and Bennie Thurman of Coquille, Oregon; great-grandfather Charles Frey of Absarokee; and Uncle Joshua Frey of Billings.

Memorials may be made to the Ramsay Keller Memorial.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.