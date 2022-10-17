 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Everett Dean Shrader

  • 0

Everett Dean Shrader, 77, Billings, MT, went to meet his maker on October 12 in the comfort of his home surrounded by loving family. Born in a sod house in Arthur, NB on February 23, 1945. Services will be held at Hope United Methodist Church, 244 Wicks lane Billings, MT, Thurs. Oct. 20 at 1 p.m.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How using an air frying may help you save money

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News