Everett G. Lane

BILLINGS - Everett Glenn Lane, 80, died June 9, 2022. He was born Christmas Day, 1941 to Elwin George Lane and Maryanna Irene Hamilton Lane at a farmhouse near Fairfield, MT.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, June 24, 2:00 p.m. at the Creel Funeral Home Chapel in Lewistown, MT. Please share condolences and read more at www.creelfuneralhome.com.

