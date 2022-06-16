Everett G. Lane

BILLINGS - Everett Glenn Lane, 80, died June 9, 2022. He was born Christmas Day, 1941 to Elwin George Lane and Maryanna Irene Hamilton Lane at a farmhouse near Fairfield, MT.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, June 24, 2:00 p.m. at the Creel Funeral Home Chapel in Lewistown, MT. Please share condolences and read more at www.creelfuneralhome.com.
