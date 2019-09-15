Sonny has gone on to join the love of his life, his wife Donna. He leaves behind two beautiful daughters: Amanda and Josh Roehr of Thornton, Colorado and their three children, Deacon, Lucy, and Stella; and Samantha and Bobby Reisinger of Evans, Colorado and their son, Easton Robert; one sister, Jackie Osborne of Billings, Montana; countless nieces and nephews; two sisters-in-law, Janie Richardson and husband Bob Richardson of Worland, Wyoming, and Connie Lynch and husband Rick Lynch of Gillette, Wyoming.
Sonny served in the military with pride during the Vietnam conflict. He was awarded several citations, and upon completion of his service, he was honorably discharged from the military.
Sonny worked in oil related business for many years, in countless countries all over the world.
Sonny loved to fish, to work, and to spend time with his family. In the later years of his life, he found great enjoyment and fulfillment from his grandchildren.
You have free articles remaining.
While living most of life in Casper, Wyoming, he has very dear friends in Sydney, Montana, as well multiple other places across the country. Sonny will be greatly missed by everyone he met; his tenacity for life and hardworking mentality touched many hearts.
Services will be held at Newcomer’s Funeral Home in Casper, Wyoming on Sept. 20, at 1 p.m. Procession to Highland Cemetery will follow, where he will be placed with his loving wife.
Celebration of Life will be held at Yellowstone Garage in Casper, Wyoming on September 20, at 3 p.m.
To share a special message with his family, please visit www.NewcomerCasper.com
To plant a tree in memory of Everett Rhone as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.