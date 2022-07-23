Everett Stoltz

LIVINGSTON - Early May 31, we lost an extremely special man and witnessed the end to an era. Everett Stoltz, my grandpa. Often from my teens to early 30's I was in Livingston, Montana, with my grandparents. If I wasn't helping Grandma Pete in the garden, grandpa and I would sneak away to fish. He guided river floats on the Yellowstone for years. Their exhausting summer schedules tending the sporting goods store and daily guided morning/afternoon river trips were hectic for them both. But they did it with a smile and grandpa never hesitated to take an assistant to help replace lures, worms, and flies.

His river stories, direction of how to read the water and even sometimes how to deal with his querulous clients will forever be ingrained in my brain. Our time spent together is imprinted on my heart. Grandpa's passing is challenging in many ways. It brings smiles of appreciation and fondness for Grandma Pete and Grandpa in all their daily quirkiness. A reminder to slow down. Read the paper. You can never plant enough cucumbers. Religiously say howdy to the mail or delivery person. Horseradish is its own food group. Eat lunch at The Sport or Stockman and play cards with your buddies every week. Always hand out king-sized candy bars on Halloween. Spend sincere time with loved ones... hopefully fishing.

A strong hug of love and appreciation to all my fiercely dedicated family members who were there to take care of the old curmudgeon in his final journey.

Grandpa, my jewelry box will always have more lures than bling. And a landed one or not, every time I get a perfect long aimed cast with a Rooster Spur lure and tap it off a large Yellowstone shore rock into a slow deep eddy... I know you are grinning. Love, Venna.

J. Everett Stoltz was born in Miles City, Montana, Jan. 9, 1932. His parents, Emanuel Stoltz, and Caroline Hatzenbuhler Stoltz raised their children with an exhausting work ethic. He married Placidia "Pete" Buechler, May 8, 1954, in Hardin, Montana, who preceded him in death on Jan. 8, 2013. For decades, Everett, Pete and their family, daughter, Zoe Ann Stoltz (Helena) and sons: James Stoltz (Billings) and William Stoltz (Portland) moved from one Safeway store to another, eventually settling in Livingston. For their first retirement, Pete and Everett purchased Livingston's Wilderness Outfitter's Sporting Goods and with frequent shuttles and floats, introduced thousands to the wonders held in the ever-changing flows of the Yellowstone River. During their second retirement, they gardened, wood worked, fished, and relished life. Thank you to the amazing crews at Livingston's Caslen, and Billing's Butterfly Homes. Bless the many friends and relatives who contacted Dad these last years. Joint services celebrating the lives of Pete and Everett are pending. Think of Pete and Everett as you enjoy the Montana summer and all of the wonderful waterways Montana has to offer!