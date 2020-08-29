F. Edward Jones

The Korean War broke out and when Ed graduated in 1951 he had a degree in Architectural Engineering in one hand and military commission in the other, and off to St. John's, Newfoundland, he went. The Air Force wanted him for his architectural and engineering capability but also his throwing arm. While stationed at St. John's and later at Cape Cod, he led national security development projects across the Arctic and the Atlantic, and was the Air Force team's star pitcher, competing internationally. During those years, he and Waynetta welcomed son Mark.

Leaving active duty in 1953, he settled in Billings as an aspiring architect, new father, coach and mentor to young athletes. He joined the Cushing Terrell firm as its fifth employee, and continued to serve the Air Force in the reserves until 1975, when he was honorably discharged with the rank of Major.

After Waynetta and Ed welcomed daughter Jeanette into the family it became another of Ed's "projects" to mold his children into excellent athletes and top students. The busy family kept up with his go-go-go personality, skiing at every opportunity on water and snow.