BOZEMAN — F. Lorraine (Parks) McJunkin, 89, of Bozeman, passed away Jan. 3, 2020. Lorraine was born April 3, 1930 in Billings where she grew up and met her husband Arlyn McJunkin. They got married, had two daughters and later moved to Lewistown for Arlyn's work and raised their daughters. Lorraine and Arlyn returned to Billings to retire. After the passing of her husband, Lorraine moved to Bozeman to be with her two daughters and growing family.

Lorraine peacefully passed away at Bozeman Health and is survived by her two daughters, Sandy McJunkin and Phyllis (Scott) Johnson; her grandchildren, Deanna (Justin) Shannon, Chris (Melissa) Johnson, Danica Johnson and Brandi Johnson and great-granddaughter Payton Shannon. Through hardships, friends and family Lorraine was blessed with a long and happy life.

Donations in Lorraine's name (in memory of Arlyn) may be made to Alzheimer's Association, alz.org. A Celebration of Life will be held 2 pm Saturday at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service Tribute Center. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.

