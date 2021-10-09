 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Father Charlie Gorman
0 entries

Father Charlie Gorman

  • 0
Father Charlie Gorman

Father Charlie Gorman, 91, of Billings, passed away on March 29, 2020.

A memorial mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Full obituary is available at www.michelottisawyers.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News