Margaret Fay Ellis 'Fay' passed quietly on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Billings.

Margaret Fay Holmes was born to Daniel Holmes and Margery Pring, and grew up in Colorado Springs, where she attended Colorado State University, was the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Queen and Colorado State Dairy Princess. While studying Animal Husbandry at CSU, she met George Ellis and they soon married and moved to the family farm in Indiana, where they had three children.

In 1970 the family moved to Montana, where they managed Beartooth Ranch in Columbus and, in 1979, were able to purchase a partnership in the historic ranch from founder Vern Sanders. Fay was instrumental in day to day operations and as many of us know, hospitality was second to none for guests, employees and family. She made everyone feel welcome and was a 'second mother' to countless people that stayed in her home and worked at the ranch. She was a founding member of the National Organization of Poll-Ettes, established for supporting women and youth in the Hereford business, served in several local and national livestock organizations and was a tireless supporter of livestock youth events.