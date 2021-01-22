Faye A. Pierce, 90, of Billings, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. She had been taking care of herself, with help from her sons, Bob and Jim, and Synergy Homecare for the past few years of her life. Faye lived her entire life in her home in Billings.

She was the daughter of W.L. and Pearl H. Hammond, born in Carlyle, Montana, where she lived until 1946 when the family moved to Wibaux. Faye graduated from Wibaux High School in 1948. She attended Billings Business College the summer and fall of 1948. She worked as a bookkeeper for Hammond Implement of Wibaux and Carter Oil of Billings, before marrying her longtime husband, Lyle, on Sept. 27, 1952. She and Lyle moved to Anchorage, Alaska, in 1952 and lived there until 1954, when they returned to Billings.

Faye and Lyle enjoyed square dancing in the 1960s at the Starduster's Club in Billings. Faye was an Avon representative for 25 years in the Billings area, retiring in 1992. She attended Grace United Methodist Church with her husband beginning in 1992. She belonged to UMW and Ruth Esther Circle at the church.