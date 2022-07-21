Faye (Broussard) Popp, age 87, of Greenfield, passed away on Saturday, July 16 at Springhurst Health Campus in Greenfield. She was born in Maurice, Louisiana on September 6, 1934 to the late Nelson & Effie Broussard. Faye graduated from the St. Charles Academy in Lake Charles, Louisiana in 1953. She married the love of her life, Raymond Popp on December 26, 1954 in Lake Charles and then moved to Billings, Montana where the two lived for 50 years and raised their family.

Faye spent most of her life as a homemaker, caring for her family and children at home. Throughout her life, she enjoyed volunteering at hospitals, schools, and nursing homes. She was a ferocious reader and enjoyed traveling in her senior years. Faye passed on her tradition of Cajun cooking, especially Christmas gumbo. She enjoyed gardening, playing card games, and watching the Colts and the Broncos. Faye was a parishioner at St. Michael Catholic Church in Greenfield for many years.

Faye is survived by her daughter, Dr. Julie (Martin) Heyn of Seattle, Washington; sons, Richard (Elizabeth) Popp of McCordsville; Curtis (Monica) Popp of Indianapolis; sister, Cherry (James) Baumgardner of Montana; five grandchildren, Molly, Melissa, Whitney, Andrew, Olivia; and 8 great-grandchildren, who lovingly referred to her as GG. She is preceded in death by her parents mentioned above; and husband, Raymond.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 28 at St. Michael Catholic Church, 519 Jefferson Blvd., Greenfield, IN 46140. Fr. Aaron Jenkins will preside. Inurnment will follow the mass at Park Cemetery, 621 S. State St, Greenfield, IN 46140.

Arrangements are being handled by Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory in Greenfield.

Friends may share a memory or condolences online at www.erleweinmortuary.com