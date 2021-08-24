It is with great sadness that the family of Felicitas Eglesia Rodriguez announces her sudden passing on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at the age of 52.

Felicitas was born in Powell, Wyoming, on Sept. 25, 1968. Felicitas is survived by her children and grandchildren, Sarah (Weston); Travis (Jayme) Jayda, Adriana, Kayson, Aiden, Shaughnessy; Desiree-Julious, JayShawn, Jedidiah, Jushadia; Daryl-Nathan-Zeibriella-Trishelle, Delanie, Ainsley; Cyrilla (Jarod)- McKeena, Gabriella, Jarod Jr. She will be lovingly remembered by her siblings, Abby Hernandez, Mercedes Rodriguez (Connie), Senona Phillips, Victoria Chavero(Israel), Pete Rodriguez, Pam Foster, Shane Foster, Krystal Rodriguez.

Felicitas is preceded in death by her mother, Rosa Eglesi Padilla, her daughter, Melissa LaMere; granddaughter Angel Shoulderblade; brothers Joshua Rodriguez, Travis Burke; nephew Jose Rios. She is also survived by extended family: nieces, nephews cousins and family including Rodriguez, Padilla, Montanez and Nava. We apologize if we forgot anyone, for we have a numerous amount of family.

A celebration of life in honor of Felicitas's life will be held at a later date. Donations to help defray the cost of funeral expenses may be directed to Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. The rarest impact instilled in our hearts left eternal.