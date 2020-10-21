Felipe R. Montanez
Felipe ‘Philip' R Montanez, 80, of Lovell, Wyoming, passed away on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at Billings Clinic. Cremation has taken place. Rosary will be held on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at 7 p.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Lovell. Mass will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Burial of cremains will be in the Lovell Cemetery.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.