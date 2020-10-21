 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Felipe R. Montanez
0 entries

Felipe R. Montanez

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Felipe R. Montanez

Felipe ‘Philip' R Montanez, 80, of Lovell, Wyoming, passed away on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at Billings Clinic. Cremation has taken place. Rosary will be held on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at 7 p.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Lovell. Mass will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Burial of cremains will be in the Lovell Cemetery.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News