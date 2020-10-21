Felipe R. Montanez

Felipe ‘Philip' R Montanez, 80, of Lovell, Wyoming, passed away on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at Billings Clinic. Cremation has taken place. Rosary will be held on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at 7 p.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Lovell. Mass will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Burial of cremains will be in the Lovell Cemetery.