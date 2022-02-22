 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fern Dell Fletcher Lemons

Fern Dell Fletcher Lemons

Fern Dell Fletcher Lemons passed away Feb. 16, 2022 at home. A private family internment will be at Wibaux Cemetery MT at a later date. See her full life story/obituary at www.cfgbillings.com

