Fern Jordan Stene was born in Miles City, Montana, in May 1934. She was the daughter of William Carl and Helen Neuhardt Jordan.
Fern passed away on Sunday, May 8, at her home in Billings, surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be on Monday, May 23, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary and Crematory, 1001 Alderson Ave. A viewing will begin at 10 a.m., with the service following at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens immediately after the service. The Reverend Sheri Fry of Denver will conduct the services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Montana Rescue Mission, PO Box 3232, Billings, MT 59103, or visit: montanarescuemission.org.
Livestreaming will be available and a full obituary is posted at https://www.michelottisawyers.com/obituary/Fern-Stene.
