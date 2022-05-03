 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ferne A. Zerbe

  • 0

Ferne A. Zerbe

GLASGOW - Ferne A. Zerbe, age 91 of Glasgow, passed away May 1, 2022. Bell Mortuary in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Americans say technology is helping mental health

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News