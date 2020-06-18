Fletcher Metcalf
Fletcher Metcalf, 25, of Hardin passed away the evening of June 15, 2020 from injuries sustained from an automobile accident. He was born May 12, 1995 in Missoula, Montana.
Fletcher attended Hardin schools and graduated from Hardin High School in 2013. After high school, he attended Rocky Mountain College for a few years and played football where he made hundreds of lifetime friends. Since then he worked various carpentry, plumbing and dog training/boarding jobs. Fletcher loved his dogs, it did not matter what size, breed or shape. His most recent job was working at Tongue River Marina along side his other family Wade and Steph Bastrom. This job normally booked up his summers, but he made another thousand life long friends. Fletcher was an avid outdoorsmen that enjoyed to hunt and fish. He liked to watch college football and one thing his family and friends said he loved to do was talk about college football highlight films all the time. Everyone who knew Fletcher could say he was the funniest guy they had ever met. He was the most kind, thoughtful, caring and selfless person that was always willing to help a friend or a stranger. Whenever he walked into a room his presence was known. A young man with no enemies. You are gonna be deeply missed and are leaving behind a lot of close friends and family.
Fletcher is survived by his parents Cory and Jody Metcalf, of Hardin, Shelley and Kevin Rinehart of Cincinnati, Ohio and his second family Wade and Steph Bastrom's family; his brothers Chandler Metcalf of Missoula and Cole Adamson of South Lebanon, Ohio; his grandparents Jerry and Kathy Metcalf of Hardin, Ivy Carlson of Bothell, Washington and Jim Jones of Los Angeles, California, his great grandmother Cecil Hoenke of Missoula; his aunts and uncles Jennifer and Chris Guidry and Roxie and Kevin Cain; his cousins Elliott and Emmett Guidry, Kylie and Paige Cain.
A memorial service is pending at this time. Bullis Mortuary has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.