Fletcher Metcalf

Fletcher attended Hardin schools and graduated from Hardin High School in 2013. After high school, he attended Rocky Mountain College for a few years and played football where he made hundreds of lifetime friends. Since then he worked various carpentry, plumbing and dog training/boarding jobs. Fletcher loved his dogs, it did not matter what size, breed or shape. His most recent job was working at Tongue River Marina along side his other family Wade and Steph Bastrom. This job normally booked up his summers, but he made another thousand life long friends. Fletcher was an avid outdoorsmen that enjoyed to hunt and fish. He liked to watch college football and one thing his family and friends said he loved to do was talk about college football highlight films all the time. Everyone who knew Fletcher could say he was the funniest guy they had ever met. He was the most kind, thoughtful, caring and selfless person that was always willing to help a friend or a stranger. Whenever he walked into a room his presence was known. A young man with no enemies. You are gonna be deeply missed and are leaving behind a lot of close friends and family.