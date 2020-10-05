Florence Herauf Cole, 92, passed away at home on Sept.30, 2020, with family at her side.

Florence was born in South Heart, North Dakota, on June 11, 1928, to Anton & Florentine (Kilwein) Herauf. She was raised on the family farm along with 14 brothers and sisters. Florence spent her days helping her parents and if she had a minute to herself, she would be found with her nose in a book.

After graduating high school, she received her teaching certificate from Dickinson State College. She moved to Red Lodge, Montana, and lived with her sister and began her teaching career. Shortly after moving she met her future husband.

She married Frank Cole Jr. in June of 1950, and they had three sons; twins, Tim & Tom and the youngest Frankie. They lived on the Cole Homestead until moving to Red Lodge Creek in 1968 and into Red Lodge in 1994.