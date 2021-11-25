Our loving mother Florence L. Clark has gone to join her family in heaven. Known by all as Flo, she was born Sept. 4, 1920 and passed away Nov. 15, 2021, 101 years young. Flo was born in Brooklyn, New York in the home where she lived with her family, until moving to Billings.
Flo was the third child born to Francis Sr. and Florence Hoffmann. Flo went to school in New York, and later worked in Brooklyn and New York City. In 1940 in Brooklyn she met the love of her life, Francis (Frank) Clark. They were married Sept. 21, 1941 in Brooklyn on her parents anniversary. While living in Brooklyn they were blessed with two daughters, Patricia (Patty) Murphy and Victoria (Vikki) Adolph. Together they enjoyed many friends, baseball, football, dancing, music, and many adventures. Traveling throughout the world they gained many friends and memories.
Flo's brother Frank Hoffmann Jr. convinced the whole family to move to Billings. He had flown over Billings, thought it was wonderful, was starting Hoffman Flying Service and wanted everyone to enjoy Billings with him.
Flo worked many years in Billings, loved entertaining and gathered lifelong friends along the way. Her friends became treasured loved ones along with family and her devoted dogs. Flo never forgot to contact each one for birthdays and holidays. She would send “newsy” information in her correspondence to all.
They enjoyed living close to the golf course after retiring. Flo enjoyed golfing for years and became an avid bridge, pinochle and bunco player. Flo was an excellent partner and was still playing cards into her 100's. Flo was a member of the Graduate's Club and many other social groups.
Flo loved her home and garden where she would spend many hours working in her rose gardens and huge flower pots. Flo remained in her home throughout her life. When she was no longer able to take care of her yard, she made sure that everyone pitched in to keep things beautiful.
Flo had enjoyable memories from the years she served as Chief Election Judge for Yellowstone County. Flo served on the Board of Director's for Family Services and contributed her time to other non-profit organizations.
The Lord always in her life, Flo attended masses and taught her family to love and follow the Lord. Flo was thankful for the blessings and the strength the Lord gave her to live her long and precious life.
Flo lived a full and amazing 101 years. We would like to thank all who helped her in her later years so that she could continue to be such an amazing woman. Special thanks to her many friends, especially her best friend Gail for calling to check in everyday. We will miss you always Mom, but know that you are still watching over us.
Flo was preceded in death by her parents, sister Dorothy, brother Frank Jr., nephews Frankie III and Gary Hoffman. She has left behind her daughters Patty Murphy (Bill), Vikki Adolph (Dale), grandsons Michael Heinzman, Steve Adolph, Jason Heinzman, and great grandsons Wade and Chase Heinzman, Bandit, and numerous nephews and nieces, all to carry on the wonderful memories of her.
Vigil service will be at Smiths Funeral Chapel West, 304 34th Street West, 7 p.m. Nov. 29,. Funeral services 10 a.m. Nov. 30, at Saint Thomas the Apostle Church 2055 Woody Drive, interment will be at Mountview Cemetery following the service. Reception following at Smith's Funeral Chapel West.
