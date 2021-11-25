Florence L. Clark

They enjoyed living close to the golf course after retiring. Flo enjoyed golfing for years and became an avid bridge, pinochle and bunco player. Flo was an excellent partner and was still playing cards into her 100's. Flo was a member of the Graduate's Club and many other social groups.

Flo loved her home and garden where she would spend many hours working in her rose gardens and huge flower pots. Flo remained in her home throughout her life. When she was no longer able to take care of her yard, she made sure that everyone pitched in to keep things beautiful.

Flo had enjoyable memories from the years she served as Chief Election Judge for Yellowstone County. Flo served on the Board of Director's for Family Services and contributed her time to other non-profit organizations.

The Lord always in her life, Flo attended masses and taught her family to love and follow the Lord. Flo was thankful for the blessings and the strength the Lord gave her to live her long and precious life.

Flo lived a full and amazing 101 years. We would like to thank all who helped her in her later years so that she could continue to be such an amazing woman. Special thanks to her many friends, especially her best friend Gail for calling to check in everyday. We will miss you always Mom, but know that you are still watching over us.