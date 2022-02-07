Florence Wacker was born 99 years ago to Noah and Frona Basinger at Darrell, MT. She was one of 10 children and the only one to graduate from high school. During WWII she worked at Paine Field in Everett WA as an office clerk. After the war, she returned to Roundup to marry Gus Wacker, who had just spent four years overseas. To this union was born their only child, Marlene. Life for Gus and Florence was spent mostly working on ranches in the area, going to dances where Gus played in an orchestra, and attending school & community functions. Later in their lives, they managed a series of Motel 6 motels in various states and managed apartment complexes in Washington. Upon their retirement, they settled in Absarokee where they were both active volunteers at the local senior center. When they moved back to Roundup, that volunteering continued for Florence and in their spare time, they enjoyed dancing and family gatherings. After Gus passed away, Florence, never one to sit still, continued at the senior center and anywhere else a volunteer effort was needed. She played bridge weekly, went to dances most Sunday afternoons and was always available wherever needed. At 99, she was still going strong.

She is survived by her daughter Marlene and Robbie Samuels, her grandson Jason Dooley and Glenda Sanner, her great granddaughter Crystal Laverty and Antonio Martinez, her great grandson Taylor Dooley, her great, great grandsons Adrian and Mason Martinez and Zachary and Sebastian Dooley. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Marian Pinkham of Miles City and many, many special nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Noah and Frona, her step-father Charles Clark, her husband Gus, her brothers and their spouses Alvin & Lenora, Clifford, Vern and Marie, Toby and Daisy and her sisters and their spouses Adelia and Albert Lambert, Edith and Don Giglia, Lorene and Emil Zimmerman, Betty and Ray Hickey and Carol and Tom Hopkins. She was also preceded in death by Gus's parents Jacob and Lydia Wacker, his brothers and their spouses Jacob, Ed and Fern, Reiny and June, Harry and Jean and Albert and Betty, and Henry, by his sisters and their spouses, Elizabeth, Martha and Jim Keller, Gertie and Ed May, Hilda and Eugene Stein, Margaret, Leona and Harold Hougardy and Duane Pinkham.

Florence passed away peacefully and on her own terms on Feb. 3, 2022. Her services will be on Feb. 26th at Wier Funeral Home in Roundup at 11 a.m. with committal of her urn at the Roundup City Cemetery following the services. Memorials are suggested to the Musselshell County Council on Aging, the Roundup Hospital Auxiliary or to the charity of your choice.