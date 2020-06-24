× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Florentine Elizabeth Malsbury

Florentine Elizabeth Schaff Obie Malsbury was born Nov. 9, 1914 in Glen Ullin, North Dakota, a daughter of Adam and Veronica (Emter) Schaff. She grew up and attended schools in Montana and North Dakota. She married Louie G. Obie on Oct. 3, 1939 in Glen Ullin. The couple first lived in Belmont, Montana then moved to Absarokee where they operated a dairy. In 1945, they moved to the Billings and Shepherd areas. In 1954, the family moved to Hardin where they operated a dry land grain farm and raised hogs. Louie died in Oct. of 1973. Florentine remained in Hardin where she was an active member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. She liked to sew and cook but most enjoyed the time she could spend in her garden.

Florentine liked to dance in Billings where she met Kenneth Malsbury. Florentine married Kenneth on April 13, 1996 in Ekalaka and the couple made their home in Billings. Kenneth died in Oct. of 2011.

She was preceded in death by her son, Kenneth in 1999 and her sisters Ann Helmann, Betty Hopfauf, Margaret Fitterer and Rose Francisco and her brothers Andrew, Leo, Lawrence and Matt Schaff.