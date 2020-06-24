Florentine Elizabeth Malsbury
Florentine Elizabeth Schaff Obie Malsbury was born Nov. 9, 1914 in Glen Ullin, North Dakota, a daughter of Adam and Veronica (Emter) Schaff. She grew up and attended schools in Montana and North Dakota. She married Louie G. Obie on Oct. 3, 1939 in Glen Ullin. The couple first lived in Belmont, Montana then moved to Absarokee where they operated a dairy. In 1945, they moved to the Billings and Shepherd areas. In 1954, the family moved to Hardin where they operated a dry land grain farm and raised hogs. Louie died in Oct. of 1973. Florentine remained in Hardin where she was an active member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. She liked to sew and cook but most enjoyed the time she could spend in her garden.
Florentine liked to dance in Billings where she met Kenneth Malsbury. Florentine married Kenneth on April 13, 1996 in Ekalaka and the couple made their home in Billings. Kenneth died in Oct. of 2011.
She was preceded in death by her son, Kenneth in 1999 and her sisters Ann Helmann, Betty Hopfauf, Margaret Fitterer and Rose Francisco and her brothers Andrew, Leo, Lawrence and Matt Schaff.
Florentine is survived by her sons Richard of Billings, Ed (Naomi) of Olympia, Washington and Donald of Winifred and daughter-in-law Kathy Obie of Billings; a sister Eva Francisco of Duluth, Minnesota and sister-in law Sally Schaff of Illinois; her brothers Dominic (Cindy) Schaff of Bismarck, North Dakota and Mike Schaff of Modesto, California; her stepdaughter Linda Neff of Colorado and stepson Murray Malsbury of Arizona; her grandchildren Damon (Shannon), Kris, Jacob (Jaimee), Joshua, Jennifer (Ryan) Lutey and Curtis (Heidi) Obie, Lee Ann (Jim) Hodgson; her step granddaughter Rachel Fruendlich and step grandson Evan (Mia) Stockdale; her great grandchildren Drew, Alex, Carter, Landon and Chyanne Obie, Westin and Carson Lutey, step great grandchildren Sebastian and Isaiah Fruendlich, Alex Stockdale and Brice and Gage.
A graveside committal service will be held Friday June 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. At the Fairview Cemetery in Hardin, Montana. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held later in the summer. Bullis Mortuary is entrusted with the arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.