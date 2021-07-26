Florina Totten of Billings, passed away peacefully in her home on July 3, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Florina (Fern) was the daughter of Fred & Frederica Hoffman, born on July 13, 1928 in Hettinger, ND where she was raised on the family farm.
She met Floyd Totten at a dance and they were later married in Billings on June 18, 1949. She worked at Midland meat packing & was a devoted housewife & mother of five children.
Fern was preceded in death by husband Floyd, and sons Ronald & David. She is survived by Geraldine, Dan and Scott and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church, 218 N. 34th Street in Billings at 1 p.m. Friday, July 30. Inurnment at Mountview Cemetery following services. A special thanks to RiverStone Hospice for all their help & support.
