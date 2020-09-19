× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Floy H. Kennedy passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. Floy was born to Floyd Villard Huffine and Mildred (Hosford) Huffine on Oct. 4, 1927, in Stanford, Montana. She was the youngest of three children and grew up on the family farm until they moved to Stanford due to the Dust Bowl days and the Great Depression. She graduated from Stanford High School and followed her sister Lucille in attending secretarial school at Great Falls Community College.

She met her future husband, Willard D. Kennedy, the summer of 1949 while he was working on a neighboring wheat farm. They married the following year in 1950. They welcomed their only child, Karen in March of 1965. They divorced in 1970. Floy remained a single parent until her passing.

Floy and Karen moved to Billings in the spring of 1978. She worked as a secretary all her life with a brief stint as a nanny for the Scott family. She retired in 2003 from Met Transit.

Floy was a past Matron of Beauceant Eastern Star in Great Falls 1957.

Floy participated in the Women's City Golf League in Great Falls. She bowled on the women's league and returned to bowling in Billings. She was a member of the 4 Chicks at Sunset Bowl for many years. Her bowling hobby took her to Women's National Bowling and many years at State Tournaments.