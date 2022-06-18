PARK CITY - Floyd Benjamin Goldy, 81, of Park City, passed away peacefully at his home on June 10.

Services will be held at 12 p.m., June 20, at Smith Funeral Home in Laurel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Internment will be in Columbus immediately following.

He is survived by his son, Ben (Brenda); daughter, Heidi (John); brother, Billy (Donna); sister, Mary; nine grandchildren; one adopted granddaughter, (Misty); nineteen great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; one dog and three cats.

Floyd was born January 21, 1941 in Billings. He married his beautiful bride, Betty Irene Goldy (Produit) on September 10, 1960. They were married for 55 years prior to Betty's passing. He served honorably in the US Navy for 26 years, leaving his service as an E-8.

He served as the ROTC instructor and was the head custodian at Senior High School until he retired. He made a lasting impact on the students at Senior and they all left their mark on him!