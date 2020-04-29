× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Floyd ‘Sonny' Carlyle Nelson Jr.

Floyd ‘Sonny' Nelson Jr., a lifelong rancher from the Tampico/Glasgow area, died of natural causes at his home the evening of April 25, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was 85 years old.

Sonny was born on the Stensland homestead west of Glasgow on Jan. 27, 1935, as the first of three children to Bertha (Stensland) and Floyd Nelson. He attended grade school in Tampico and graduated from the Glasgow High School in 1953.

While growing up on the family ranch, Sonny was always interested in breeding cattle and was very active in FFA and 4-H. He won a trip to Chicago with his 4-H Beef Project and traded 2 fat steers to Roy Jerome for a brand new Buick when he was a Senior in High School (try to do that today!)