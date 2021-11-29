Floyd Vernon Nash "Vern" passed away on Thursday Nov. 24 at St. Vincent Hospital surrounded by his family.

Vern was born in Billings June 19, 1946 to Floyd and Verna Nash. He married his wife of 54 years, Robin Boucher, in Aug. of 1967. He is preceded in death by his son Shawn, brother Will, parents and grandparents Vern and Ruby Piper. Survived by his wife Robin, daughter Kelly Killebrew, son-in-law Tony, sister Pam Russell of Washington and brother Kim of Laurel, Grandkids Matt (Victoria) Boyles, Dakota Nash, Kayleigh Rose Nash, Aiden Killebrew, brother-in-laws, sisiter-in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Vern's most precious memories are growing up on his grandparent's ranch on the East Boulder where he learned to hunt, fish, and the value of hard work. His love of the land and the mountains sustained him all his life. He passed on his knowledge, love and respect of nature to his children and grandchildren and never let them forget God's gifts.

Vern worked hard his whole life and spent 35 years at Kenworth Motor Power as body shop foreman. One of his ultimate joys in life was shooting in the annual Quigley match in Forsyth, MT where his shooting skills still surpassed his daughter and grandchildren at the age of 75. Services will be at Faith Chapel Broadwater entrance Wed. at 10:30. Donations can be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.