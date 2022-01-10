 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Floyd Witt
0 entries

Floyd Witt

  • 0

Floyd Witt, 92, a retired real estate broker, of Havre, passed away in the comfort of his own home on Dec. 26, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of Floyd's life will be held in the spring. His family has suggested memorial donations be made in Floyd's memory to the Spokane Shriner's Hospital for Children, 911 W. 5th Ave, Spokane, WA 99204, or the Havre Elks' Scholarship Fund, PO Box 910, Havre, MT 59501.

Holland & Bonine Funeral Home has been entrusted with services and arrangements. Please visit Floyd's online memorial page and leave a message of condolence for his family at www.hollandbonine.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News