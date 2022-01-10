Floyd Witt, 92, a retired real estate broker, of Havre, passed away in the comfort of his own home on Dec. 26, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of Floyd's life will be held in the spring. His family has suggested memorial donations be made in Floyd's memory to the Spokane Shriner's Hospital for Children, 911 W. 5th Ave, Spokane, WA 99204, or the Havre Elks' Scholarship Fund, PO Box 910, Havre, MT 59501.
Holland & Bonine Funeral Home has been entrusted with services and arrangements. Please visit Floyd's online memorial page and leave a message of condolence for his family at www.hollandbonine.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.