Frances Aaby

Frances was called home by her Heavenly Father on Sunday, June 26. She waited patiently for this day and after 96 years it was time to leave her family on earth and spend eternity in heaven.

Frances was born on April 7, 1926, in Red Lodge, Montana to Homer and Beulah Rice and spent her childhood years in Joliet, Montana. She and her brother, Frank, were raised by their grandparents, Goucher and Jesse Rice, always known as Grandpa and Grandma Rice. During this challenging time of war and depression her mother, Beulah Rice Northey and Uncle Al also provided care and support to their family. Our mother shared many memories of those caring individuals and that special time in her life. She shared, "Al Rice, my uncle, was a leading factor in my life. He was always there for me."

Frances received her education in Joliet and would graduate from Joliet High School in 1944. Following graduation, she attended Eastern Montana College for one summer as she prepared to teach in a one room school in Luther, Montana.

On December 24, 1946, she wed Elwin Aaby and to this union seven children were born, five sons and two daughters. They became ranchers and ultimately purchased property south of Billings where they would raise their family and welcome grandchildren and great grandchildren. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary before Elwin's passing in 2000. Frances now has 23 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren, all who will miss their Grandma Aaby.

Frances was a lifelong learner and returned to college in 1979. She graduated June 8, 1985, from Eastern Montana College with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a minor in Economics. She continued with her studies after graduation as well as volunteering to prepare income tax returns for those who needed help.

First and foremost to her was her family. Travels with her husband, usually to see their family, continued through their retirement years. Her family carries many happy memories of her presence in our lives. She was our anchor, our encourager, caretaker, inspiration, and she was our mom and grandma. We miss you so.

Her sons and daughters are Steve (Darlene), Bill (Chris), Mary Ann Baxter, Darrell (Margaret), Kathy (Tracy) Glenn, Paul (Liesa), and Pete (Lauretta).

We will celebrate Frances' life on Wednesday, July 6 at 2 p.m. at the Smiths West Chapel. We will then take her to Joliet for her final resting place beside her husband and family.