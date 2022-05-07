Frances "Fran" LaVerna Beadle Nybo was born Dec. 7, 1924 in Saco, MT to John and Marie Moss Beadle. Fran passed away peacefully, with her daughter by her side, on April 26 at the age of 97 from natural causes due to a progressive disease.

Frances was the youngest of eight children. The Beadles were a very close knit and lively family. Fran was a cheerleader, played the snare drum in the marching band and graduated high school with all A's, in 1943. Fran was an active, talented and an enthusiastic individual, who met challenges in life with an upbeat and positive attitude.

Fran married Clarence Nybo, her high school sweetheart in Long Beach, CA on Aug. 20, 1943. Fran & Clarence were together a total of 10 days before he was shipped overseas to serve his country in the South Pacific during WWII. Clarence was overseas for over two years. During this time Fran lived in South Gate, CA where she worked as the secretary for the CEO at Douglas McDonnell Aircraft and continued her education. Fran wrote Clarence a love letter every single day during his time overseas. Clarence and Fran then moved to Saco, Mt, after the war, for a short time. They then moved to the Medford and Klamath Falls, Oregon area, before returning to Montana. Clarence & Fran lived in Glasgow, Mt for 10 years. They had two sons there, James and Thomas. Their daughter, "Rika" Kyiah was born in Butte, Mt where they lived for two years. The family was then transferred to Billings, through Clarence's employment as manager of the State of Montana Dept. of Labor/Job Service in 1960. Clarence held a second job as a Lt. Colonel with the Army National Guard. He also headed up many organizations that benefited people, where he received many accolades and awards for his service. All was achieved because of one woman in the background, Frances Beadle Nybo, the foundation, and the rock for her husband.

Fran enjoyed dressing up in beautiful gowns & going out dancing with her husband, shopping, traveling, gardening, cooking, decorating her home and entertaining her beloved family and friends. She enjoyed attending church at the Lutheran Church of Good Shepherd, and was often seen wearing a crisp, white blouse, in later years. Fran had a strong personality, and she enjoyed being a rascal! Fran's husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were important to her as well as her extended family. Fran worked as office manager for two law firms and then joined the Dept of the Interior Bureau of Reclamation. She retired in 1986 after almost 24 years of service for the United States Government.

Fran will be remembered for her devotion to her family and church, her sense of morality, her numerous lively family & friend gatherings, being a classy & elegant woman, top-notch dresser, wonderful holiday meals and her ability to write great bedtime stories for her children and grandchildren.

Fran is preceded in death by her husband Clarence, her sons James and Thomas, and granddaughter Taya Oshanick, age 20. She leaves behind her daughter "Rika" Kyiah (Mike) Evans of Boise, ID, step-granddaughter Jamie (Judd) Trolard of Spearfish, SD, her daughter-in-law Suzanne of Helena (James), her beloved grandson Thomas Nybo (Charidy) and her two great grandchildren (Micah and Maya) of Atlanta, Georgia, whom she adored. Fran leaves behind many nephews and nieces who all adore her! Fran was cared for in her later years by her niece, Sandy Malmin and her caregiver Trish Fisher, and was close to both. Fran was then cared for by the amazing staff at Tendernest and wonderful staff of Stillwater Hospice! Fran will be missed for her direct & blunt attitude, her love, laughter & silliness! Services will be held at Smith West Funeral Chapels, June 6 at 10 a.m., with interment following across the street at Terrace Gardens. Please mark your calendars & join us if you knew her!