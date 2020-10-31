 Skip to main content
Frances Burt
Frances Burt

Frances Burt

Sylvia Frances Fields was born on June 3, 1929. Frances, as she was called, and Lee Burt married in 1951. They had three children, Sheri, Steve and Colleen. She retired from Saint Vincent's hospital. Mom was passionate about her Lord, family, dogs, and her church family.

For the full obituary, go to www.michelottisawyers.com.

