Our mother, Frances (Frankie) Ehret, passed away Feb. 8, 2022, after a battle with cancer. She was born on Feb. 17, 1951, in Billings, to Fred and Catherine Henderson.

Faith and family were the center of Frankie's life. Please visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com for a full obituary. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 226 Wicks Lane.