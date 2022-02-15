 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Frances (Frankie) Ehret

Our mother, Frances (Frankie) Ehret, passed away Feb. 8, 2022, after a battle with cancer. She was born on Feb. 17, 1951, in Billings, to Fred and Catherine Henderson.

Faith and family were the center of Frankie's life. Please visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com for a full obituary. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 226 Wicks Lane.

