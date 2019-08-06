{{featured_button_text}}

Frances Kay Cherry Watson Reisdorph passed away on August 4, 2019. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home in Forsyth at 11 a.m. Stevenson and Sons have been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave condolences and to read the full obituary, visit our website at www.stevensonandsons.com.

Tags

Load entries