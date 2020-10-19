Francesca Anne Malone (Hill)

Our beautiful Mother lost her battle with cancer Thursday Oct. 8, 2020. She was born in London England June 6, 1952, to Dr. Patrick Desmond Hill and Patricia Ivy Hill. Her Father's career took the family to Canada, and then on to Forsyth, Montana, where her father was the town physician. She graduated from Forsyth High School in 1969. In 1970 she married Michael A. Nees and they moved to Sheridan Wyo. To this union 3 daughters were born, Celena, Linsey and Christie. Michael and Fran were later divorced. She graduated from Nursing School in 1973 and continued working as a nurse for the next 47 years. In 1988 she began what would become a lifetime partnership and friendship when she became Dr. Lashman Soriya MD's nurse and she found her calling in Neurological Surgery nursing. She continued in this field even after Dr. Soriya retired and worked at St. Vincent Healthcare Neuroscience Center for Brain and Spine up until the time of her death. She made many great friends there and was extremely proud to be part of an amazing group of healthcare providers.