On the 28th of Nov. 2021, Francis Fisher peacefully passed away at home at the age of 71. He was born on the 29th of Dec. 1949, in Crow Agency, Montana and was born to James Fisher and Elizabeth Lafranier.
As a young man, he enlisted into the United States Army in 1967, and served for 3 years. He served in the Vietnam War and was the recipient of a National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with 2 Bronze Stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device 1960, 2 Overseas Service Bars, Sharpshooter, and a Purple Heart. He was honorably discharged on the 1st of January of 1973 and achieved the rank of Sergeant. After the military, Francis worked many trades over 15 years before making the decision to pursue his apprenticeship to become a Journeyman Lineman. While completing this certificate, Francis worked tirelessly studying late at night and early in the mornings to ensure the completion of his apprenticeship. He worked for Northwestern Energy for 35+ years up until Oct. 2021.
Francis enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting and fishing with his brothers, cracking jokes, going to garage sales, and drinking beer in his garage. In his younger years, he played soft pitch baseball and participated in car races. He was known for lending a hand with many projects that his friends needed to complete and was always letting people know if they needed help, he was only a phone call away. He always made sure that his family was taken care of whenever they needed anything. From oil changes, home repairs, giving advice, and giving great hugs. He was someone that people looked up to and was a blueprint for a father, grandfather, and friend.
Francis was preceded in death by his wife Helen, Parents James and Elizabeth, and Siblings Rick, Ronnie, Robert, Dale, Beverly, Rosalie, Francine, and Ernestine.
Francis is survived by his daughter Frances Michelle (John Caylon) Fisher, of Billings, Montana; his grandchildren Sara Belgarde, Kelsy (Kevin) Williams, Mariah Strever, and Mateo Caylon; his great-grandchildren Alariyano Garza, Adaya Garza, and Amaya Garza; His siblings George (Karen) Fisher, Tommy (Annette) Fisher and Lilly “baby girl”; his nieces and nephews and other relatives.
A memorial service will be held at Dahl Funeral Chapel, 10 Yellowstone Ave, Billings, MT 59101 at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday Dec. 9th. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.