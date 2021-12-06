On the 28th of Nov. 2021, Francis Fisher peacefully passed away at home at the age of 71. He was born on the 29th of Dec. 1949, in Crow Agency, Montana and was born to James Fisher and Elizabeth Lafranier.

As a young man, he enlisted into the United States Army in 1967, and served for 3 years. He served in the Vietnam War and was the recipient of a National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with 2 Bronze Stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device 1960, 2 Overseas Service Bars, Sharpshooter, and a Purple Heart. He was honorably discharged on the 1st of January of 1973 and achieved the rank of Sergeant. After the military, Francis worked many trades over 15 years before making the decision to pursue his apprenticeship to become a Journeyman Lineman. While completing this certificate, Francis worked tirelessly studying late at night and early in the mornings to ensure the completion of his apprenticeship. He worked for Northwestern Energy for 35+ years up until Oct. 2021.