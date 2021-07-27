Francis James Sherman was born Sept. 1, 1926 in Ray, North Dakota. He was one of 17 children of Francis and Anna Sherman.

He is survived by his son Skip, daughter Susan (Roger) Hastings and daughter Kristi (Ron) Hartman. He is survived by six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one brother Bob (Mary) Sherman.

He was in the service station business and retired to racehorses. He said, 'I met a lot of nice people along the way.'

He was married to Josephine Sherman for 65 years until her passing in 2013.

Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday July 29,2021 at 11 a.m. at Mary Queen of Peace, Right of Committal at Holy Cross Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. Reception to follow at Knights of Columbus on Grand Ave.