Frank Buzzetti passed away on July 10, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital. He was born on July 6, 1952, to John and Helene Buzzetti in Miles City. Frank graduated from Billing Senior High School. He attended college at Northern and Eastern Montana College, where he met his future wife, Renee.
He married Renee and had one daughter, whom he loved so very much.
Frank worked hard and played even harder. He loved to build and fix things. He had passion for music, enjoyed camping, hiking, fishing, anything outdoors, and especially telling jokes and making people laugh.
He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife, Renee; daughter Sarah.
Frank loved his family; they were everything to him.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave.
Memorial donations may be made to the Arthritis Foundation.
As Frank would enjoy saying: 'Life is like a big canvas. Throw all the paint on it that you can.'
