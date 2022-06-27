Frank DeRudder was born on the banks of the Clarks Fork River in a big white farmhouse on the Riverside Angus Ranch in Bridger, Montana. He was the eighth child and fourth son for Edward and Marie (Delmonica) DeRudder. Frank was born on August 17, 1937, about one hour after his identical twin, August DeRudder. He began his education one mile up the lane at the Round Butte School attending through 6th grade. While attending Bridger High School, he played football for the Bridger Scouts. He was in FFA and was chosen to attend the National FFA Convention in Kansas City, Kansas where he sang with the National FFA choir and accompanied Patty Paige. Singing was a life-long enjoyment for him. While his twin brother could deliver the perfect punch line to a joke, Frank could always be depended on to come up with the perfect song lyric for any occasion. After high school graduation in 1955, Frank joined the Air Force and worked in the airline supply warehouse for special airplane parts while stationed in San Diego, CA. His outfit had their bags packed to go to Korea, but the war ended before they were deployed. He was honorably discharged February 18, 1959.

Frank came back to Montana and farmed for one year prior to working for the state highway department. He then learned the welding trade. He was self-employed with his own welding truck and worked the majority of his career for Stateline Contractors. He pipelined across the whole state of Montana, Northern Wyoming and North and South Dakota. He volunteered his time and skills to weld the Bridger rodeo ground bleachers, and the chutes. He welded the first set of lights at the Bridger High School football field, as well as the basketball standards at the Bridger Pool Park. Frank enjoyed helping on the original farmstead whenever possible. During harvest he drove beet and grain truck for his brothers. After retirement in 1998, he continued to drive truck for Brad Dorvall who's family Frank adopted as his own.

On June 4, 1960, Frank married Sharon Fay Lich. Over the next three years, they welcomed three children to their family. In 1973, Frank and Sharon built their dream home on the edge of town, overlooking the Clarks Fork River. They made a beautiful home that family and friends enjoyed visiting. Frank and Sharon had many adventures from being on a bowling league at the Bridger Lanes, to snowmobiling, camping, fishing, and traveling. They enjoyed many trips to Las Vegas with Frank's brothers and their wives. Later they made several trips to Kentucky to visit their son's family.

Frank loved to watch his kids, and then his grandkids play sports. He was always supportive of everything his family was involved in. He loved to play cards and Aggravation, and he loved to win. He showed no mercy, even to his grandkids, all of whom adored their Papa.

Frank's wish to die at home was granted on June 26. He ended his baptismal journey surrounded by family after a courageous year-long battle with cancer.

Frank left a legacy of love to his wife of 62 years, Sharon, daughter Tammy (Grady) Jackson, daughter, Brenda (Shaun) Emerick, and son Trent (Jackie) DeRudder, and grandchildren Austin (Rina) and Trey Jackson, Tanner (Kelsey) and Stacy Emerick, Jacob (Cameron), Cole and Wyatt DeRudder.

Funeral will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Bridger on Thursday, June 30, at 2 p.m. Viewing at 1 p.m. Burial with military honors at Bridger Cemetery. Reception to follow in church basement to celebrate Frank's life. The family would like to thank the kind staff of Stillwater Hospice, and all the family and friends who helped along the way.