Frank Duane 'Kraut' Kucera, 82, passed away Sept. 11, 2019 in Lewistown. A Celebration of Life for Kraut will be Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, 1 p.m. at the Eagles Club. Memorial donations can be made to the Central Montana Hospice crew for the wonderful care they give to families. Arrangements are with Creel Funeral Home. Kraut’s family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com

Sep 20
Service
Friday, September 20, 2019
12:00PM
Eagle's Club
124 W. Main St.
Lewistown, MT 59457
