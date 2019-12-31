BUFFALO, Wyo — Frank E. Barndt passed away of lung cancer at his home in Buffalo, WY on Dece. 16, 2019. Frank passed at the age of 84. Frank’s life can be best described as the ‘Great Adventurer.’ With this spirit, he was able to travel to many countries while working for the federal government with his family in tow. The family had the fortune to live in Paris, France for four years, a special memory the family cherishes.
Born in Columbus, Montana, Frank served in the Air Force as a weather observer. After his service, he was able to attend the University of Montana under the GI Bill. It was here that he received a degree in Accounting, this degree enabled the adventure to start. Off to Arizona and then back and forth to northern Virginia, the family cross country trips were made in their trusty station wagon.
Frank was married to his high school sweetheart for 62 years. They shared many interests such as bird watching, dancing and sports. They spent their winters in Rockport, Texas as ‘Winter Texans.’ Frank had a passion for golf and was always looking for that perfect shot.
Frank is survived by his children Michael Barndt and his wife Lora, Ken Brock and his wife Linda, and Julie Temples and her husband Tim; seven grandchildren, Jonathon and his wife Elizabeth, Jessica, Nicolas, Sarah, Margaret, Emma and Kate. He is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Noah, Elijah, and Caleb.
Friends may wish to Donate to the Johnson County Library or the Buffalo Golf Course in Frank’s honor.
Frank’s celebration of life will be held in Columbus, Montana in the spring.
