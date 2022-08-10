Frank Earl Evangelisti, formerly of Billings, MT, passed away peacefully on August 6 at the age of 70 in Oklahoma City.
Frank was born in Pueblo, CO on March 29, 1952 to Glenn and Maxine Evangelisti. Not long after, the family moved back to Billings. He attended Billings Senior High and after graduating in 1970, he helped his dad with the family business, Billings Air Freight.
In the 1990's, Frank moved to Oklahoma where he met and married Snow Collins. Frank was a member of the Order of DeMolay and became State Master Councilor of Montana, was a member of the Albedo Shrine Oriental Band, and he performed magic shows. Frank was active in the First Congregational Church.
Frank is preceded in death by his parents and sister, JoAnn Renstrom.
He is survived by his wife, Snow Collins, son Carlo (Judith), grandchildren, Natalie, Gabriella, and Carlito of New Mexico, sister Amy of Billings, a niece, great nieces and nephews of Laurel. Cremation has taken place and there will be no services.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.