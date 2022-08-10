Frank Earl Evangelisti, formerly of Billings, MT, passed away peacefully on August 6 at the age of 70 in Oklahoma City.

Frank was born in Pueblo, CO on March 29, 1952 to Glenn and Maxine Evangelisti. Not long after, the family moved back to Billings. He attended Billings Senior High and after graduating in 1970, he helped his dad with the family business, Billings Air Freight.

In the 1990's, Frank moved to Oklahoma where he met and married Snow Collins. Frank was a member of the Order of DeMolay and became State Master Councilor of Montana, was a member of the Albedo Shrine Oriental Band, and he performed magic shows. Frank was active in the First Congregational Church.

Frank is preceded in death by his parents and sister, JoAnn Renstrom.

He is survived by his wife, Snow Collins, son Carlo (Judith), grandchildren, Natalie, Gabriella, and Carlito of New Mexico, sister Amy of Billings, a niece, great nieces and nephews of Laurel. Cremation has taken place and there will be no services.