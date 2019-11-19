{{featured_button_text}}

Frank Edward Thomas, age 81, and resident of Billings, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 15, 2019.

Frank was born on April 21, 1938, in Roscoe, to George and Florence Thomas. He married Myra Muller, divorced, and later married Margaret Schieno.

Frank spent many years working in the oilfield business until he and Margaret purchased and operated Yellowstone Water Conditioning in Billings.

Frank worked hard at anything he did and was successful in every undertaking. He enjoyed boating, fishing and camping. He will be truly missed.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, George and Florence Thomas. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Thomas of Billings; his brother, Clifford (Shirley) Thomas of Powell, Wyoming; his sister, Lavada Logemann of Petersburg, Kentucky; his children, Michael (Jeanette) Thomas of Parachute, Colorado, Shanda (Kent) Fife of Evanston, Wyoming, Michael (Linda) Schieno of Billings, Rob (Susan) Schieno of Billings, Julie (Pat) Harmon of Billings, and Jason Schieno of Roseville, California; 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.

