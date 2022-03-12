Frank Fleming passed away on March 6, 2022. Frank was born Dec. 11, 1953, the son of Frank and Helen (Rotvold) Fleming. He graduated from Great Falls High School in 1972 where he was all state in football and track. He attended Eastern Montana College in Billings on a football scholarship where he was a four-year starter. Frank earned bachelor and master's degree in education.

Frank retired after serving 21 years for the United States Probation Office. He was Chief United States Probation Officer for Montana the last 7.5 years of his career.

In 2018 Frank was elected a state House Representative for HD 51 in Billings and served in that position until his death. He had a lifelong interest in politics and valued his time in the Legislature.

He enjoyed golf, cribbage, and spending time with family and friends. He was a lifelong fan of the Yankees, Packers and Grizzlies. Frank coached youth football and wrestling for many years in Billings and the interaction with all involved in these activities gave him many special memories. Frank was married to Lori Grose Fleming for 34 years and they were proud and happy to have raised two sons.

He was preceded in death by his mother Helen Frank, stepfather Duane Frank, son Riley Fleming and brother Scott Fleming.

Survivors include his son, Scott Fleming, ex-wife Lori, Strandell, sister Cathy (Larry) Scheer, niece Chrystal (Jeff), nephew Levi Pentecost, sister-in-law Janet Dutcher and niece Heather Frazier. Cremation has taken place and Frank has requested no services.