 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Frank Holbrook

  • 0
Frank Holbrook

Frank Holbrook

Frank Holbrook passed away in his home on Aug. 29, 2022 from complications of Parkinson's Disease.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at First Congregational Church, 506 S. Fifth St., Laurel.

Full obituary available at www.michelottisawyers.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The frozen drink you have to make before summer ends

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News