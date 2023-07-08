Frank J. Koncilya

LEWISTOWN - Frank J. Koncilya, 98, of Lewistown, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 4, 2023 at Valle Vista Manor in Lewistown.

A graveside service will full military honors will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at the Lewistown City Cemetery.

A full obituary and condolences for the family can be shared at www.cloydfuneralhome.com.