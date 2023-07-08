Frank J. Koncilya
LEWISTOWN - Frank J. Koncilya, 98, of Lewistown, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 4, 2023 at Valle Vista Manor in Lewistown.
A graveside service will full military honors will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at the Lewistown City Cemetery.
A full obituary and condolences for the family can be shared at www.cloydfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.