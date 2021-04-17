The things Frank J. Schledorn believed in were family, church, and good citizenship. If we look to our elders as forests, their wisdom teaches us that patience is the work we can till into the soil. Poet Herman Hesse believed trees to be the most potent teachers, ‘amid their highest boughs the world may rustle, but their roots rest in infinity.' The quiet wisdom, if we listen, is in the lives of those who have shown us what good citizenship is.

‘Overall as I look back, I think maybe the thing I've learned is to be patient with life. You need to think things through, not just react to them, and think about what might happen five years from now... ten years from now.' - Frank Schledorn.

For an extended obituary, please visit https://www.remembering-frank.com to learn more about Frank, watch a video, read a eulogy prepared by Glover Wagner, and send a note to the family.

Frank left this world peacefully in the pre-dawn hours of March 23, 2021 and is survived by two siblings Bob Schledorn, Ted Schledorn (Judy); his son Rick Schledorn (Betty); daughters, Patti Marshall, Lynn Speakman (Fred), Laurie Lint; six grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren; and a wealth of friends; extended family; and ‘bonus' family.